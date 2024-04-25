BMO Capital Markets Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$14.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 target price on Secure Energy Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.09.

Shares of SES opened at C$11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$5.81 and a 12-month high of C$11.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of C$451.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6699029 EPS for the current year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total value of C$8,302,496.78. Insiders sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

