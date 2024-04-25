Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $104.69 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.94. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

