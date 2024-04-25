Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $116,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 170.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 249,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,814,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,267.7% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 19,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VCIT stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.