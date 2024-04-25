Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 248.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 520,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after buying an additional 371,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $7,292,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,370,000 after buying an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 244.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 38,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,596,000 after buying an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 276.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $194.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.39. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $162.48 and a twelve month high of $205.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

