Cardinal Health (CAH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cardinal Health to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CAH stock opened at $103.54 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.59. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $77.56 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

View Our Latest Report on CAH

About Cardinal Health

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.