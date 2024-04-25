BorgWarner (BWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. BorgWarner has set its FY24 guidance at $3.65-4.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 3.650-4.000 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect BorgWarner to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.00. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.04.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

View Our Latest Report on BWA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 20,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,017.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.