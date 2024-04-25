Black Hawk Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU) Quiet Period Set To End on April 30th

Black Hawk Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:BKHAU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 30th. Black Hawk Acquisition had issued 6,900,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 21st. The total size of the offering was $69,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Black Hawk Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKHAU opened at 10.25 on Thursday. Black Hawk Acquisition has a 52-week low of 10.13 and a 52-week high of 10.93.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hawk Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.