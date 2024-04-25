Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $160.60 and last traded at $161.48. 920,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,397,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.75.

Chevron Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $304.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.14 and a 200 day moving average of $151.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

