Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,346,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,505,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,796,000 after acquiring an additional 327,321 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,095,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,103,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,590,000 after acquiring an additional 213,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $61.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

