Cwm LLC Sells 5,351 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.10% of JFrog worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JFrog by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,971,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,699 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 243.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,615,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in JFrog by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after acquiring an additional 679,007 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 154.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,326,000 after acquiring an additional 677,259 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in JFrog by 11,438.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 602,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 597,098 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,041,620.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 150,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total value of $7,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,978,350.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 110,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $5,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,811,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,041,620.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,355 shares of company stock valued at $22,340,017 in the last 90 days. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on JFrog in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

JFrog Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $39.83 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

