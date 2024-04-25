Duality Advisers LP Buys New Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,092.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $860.10 and a 1-year high of $1,169.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,097.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,014.34.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,240.00 to $1,220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,115.19.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

