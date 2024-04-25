Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,005 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 18,382 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $591,900.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,958. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of IPG stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IPG shares. Barclays raised their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

