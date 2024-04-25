Duality Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 154.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SITE. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $30,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 127.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 0.7 %
SITE opened at $163.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.81 and a 52 week high of $188.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,340,761.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.35, for a total value of $1,763,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at $101,340,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,500. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Loop Capital cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $121.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $170.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.
SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.
