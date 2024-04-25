Duality Advisers LP Has $709,000 Holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in eXp World were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,011,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in eXp World by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 101,147 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $3,771,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,017,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after buying an additional 168,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World Stock Down 1.9 %

EXPI opened at $10.34 on Thursday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). eXp World had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $983.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of eXp World in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

View Our Latest Research Report on eXp World

About eXp World

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.