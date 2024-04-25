Duality Advisers LP Has $881,000 Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Amdocs by 1.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,962,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,256,000 after acquiring an additional 75,733 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Amdocs by 31.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Amdocs by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Amdocs by 6.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,980,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,309,000 after acquiring an additional 115,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Amdocs by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,289,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,934,000 after acquiring an additional 69,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

DOX stock opened at $86.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.32. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Amdocs’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

