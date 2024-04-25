Duality Advisers LP Has $891,000 Stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.05% of John Wiley & Sons worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock opened at $38.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.54. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.23.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. John Wiley & Sons’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -48.61%.

Insider Transactions at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

