Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,263 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $40,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 29.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNHI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Down 1.6 %

CNHI opened at $11.40 on Thursday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 7.86.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

