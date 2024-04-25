Duality Advisers LP Sells 852 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,908,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Price Performance

SNX stock opened at $117.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.48 and a 200-day moving average of $103.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $86.30 and a 12 month high of $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.64.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 23.22%.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

