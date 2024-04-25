EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.05.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after acquiring an additional 934,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.87. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 173.60%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

