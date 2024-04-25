Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.85. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.44 and a one year high of $34.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.44). Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.40 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

