First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.79% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,935,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

HISF stock opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $44.98.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is a boost from First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

