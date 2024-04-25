First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.80% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ CARZ opened at $55.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63. The company has a market cap of $35.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.