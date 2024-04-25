Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Earnings Results

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $112.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Flushing Financial Trading Down 4.8 %

FFIC opened at $11.68 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $427,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $96,453.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

