GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $40.11 and last traded at $40.11. 190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.21.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.