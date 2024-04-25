Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 5.9% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graco news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $1,350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,493.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,378 shares of company stock valued at $4,376,528 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Trading Down 0.2 %

GGG opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $566.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

