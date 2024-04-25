Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $11.06 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 579,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,730,000 after buying an additional 47,053 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 12,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $112.89 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.43 and a 12-month high of $131.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

