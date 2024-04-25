Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,541 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $8,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JCI opened at $64.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

