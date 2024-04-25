Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Shares Up 0.3%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $339.47 and last traded at $337.23. 558,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,309,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $365.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HD. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,690 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.2% in the third quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 8,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

