Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Trading Down 1.1%

Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 69,428 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 70,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hyperfine from $2.10 to $1.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd.
Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Hyperfine had a negative return on equity of 44.89% and a negative net margin of 401.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyperfine, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Knollwood Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $41,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hyperfine in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.03% of the company’s stock.
Hyperfine, Inc, a medical device company, provides magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) products in the United States. The company offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system, which offers portable brain neuroimaging; and support and technical assistance services. It serves ICU, comprehensive, and primary stroke accredited facilities through direct sales and distributors.
