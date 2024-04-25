Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.
Independent Bank Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $40.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $28.81 and a 1-year high of $53.25.
Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Independent Bank Group Company Profile
Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
