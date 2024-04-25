Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Integer by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Integer by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Integer by 22.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Integer by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integer Stock Up 4.6 %

ITGR stock opened at $123.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

About Integer

Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

