Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 392,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PHO stock opened at $64.69 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

