Jefferies Financial Group Lowers B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 525 ($6.48) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 380 ($4.69).

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.15) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 583.29 ($7.20).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

Shares of BME stock opened at GBX 516.20 ($6.38) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 528.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 542.01. The company has a market cap of £5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,474.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of GBX 454 ($5.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 618.20 ($7.64).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

