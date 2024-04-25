Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.21.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

