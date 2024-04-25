Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.96. 883,997 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 192% from the average session volume of 302,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Kronos Bio had a negative return on equity of 58.79% and a negative net margin of 1,791.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 128.2% during the third quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 403,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 6.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 614,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

