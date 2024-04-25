Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $57.30 to $48.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Li Auto from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LI opened at $23.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. Li Auto has a fifty-two week low of $21.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.33. The company has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Li Auto by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

