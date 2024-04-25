Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 167.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Entergy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 595,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 159,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 464.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Entergy by 10,063.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,630,000 after acquiring an additional 234,480 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

NYSE ETR opened at $106.46 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.53.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s payout ratio is 40.76%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $874,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,247.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,312.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,685 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

