Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Franklin Exponential Data ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of XDAT stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.
Franklin Exponential Data ETF Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Exponential Data ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.