Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT)

Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Exponential Data ETF (BATS:XDAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Franklin Exponential Data ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of XDAT stock opened at $21.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 million, a PE ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.46.

Get Franklin Exponential Data ETF alerts:

Franklin Exponential Data ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

The Franklin Exponential Data ETF (XDAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global companies believed to benefit from or facilitate Big Data and its applications such as AI, augmented and virtual reality, software-as-a-service, and personalized advertising and healthcare.

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Exponential Data ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.