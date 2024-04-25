Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reissued their neutral rating on shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mattel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mattel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.78.

Get Mattel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mattel

Mattel Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mattel has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.52 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mattel

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Mattel

(Get Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.