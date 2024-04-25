NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.
NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.51.
Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp
In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,641 shares of company stock worth $319,806 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About NBT Bancorp
NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.
Featured Stories
