NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $192.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

NBT Bancorp Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock opened at $35.90 on Thursday. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.51.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $119,380.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lowell A. Seifter sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $178,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,641 shares of company stock worth $319,806 over the last ninety days. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBTB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Get Our Latest Report on NBTB

About NBT Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.