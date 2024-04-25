OLD National Bancorp IN Has $534,000 Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,020 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $82.72 on Thursday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EHC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

About Encompass Health

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.