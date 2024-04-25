OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 286,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 286,402 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $7,142,865.88. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 429,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,719.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.64.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE KKR opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.79 and a 12 month high of $103.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 4.21%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

