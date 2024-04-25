OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 869 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 25,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.