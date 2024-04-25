Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TXN. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.06.

Shares of TXN opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.54%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 33.6% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 8.5% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 9,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 6.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

