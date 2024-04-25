Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s current price.

Playtech Stock Performance

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 457.50 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 457.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 436.77. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The stock has a market cap of £457,500.00, a P/E ratio of 1,577.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

