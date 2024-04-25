Playtech (LON:PTEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Playtech (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 720 ($8.89) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 57.38% from the stock’s current price.
Playtech Stock Performance
LON:PTEC opened at GBX 457.50 ($5.65) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 457.06 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 436.77. Playtech has a 1-year low of GBX 365.40 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 640 ($7.91). The stock has a market cap of £457,500.00, a P/E ratio of 1,577.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.58.
About Playtech
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Playtech
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- High-Yield Texas Instruments Could Hit New Highs Soon
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Pagaya Technologies: An AI Fintech That Insiders Are Buying
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Higher Oil Prices Could Give NextEra’s Stock Earnings a Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.