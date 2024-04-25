Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $241,457.19 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $241,457.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,477,200.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Up 0.3 %

Qualys stock opened at $172.11 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.60.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Qualys

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 545.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Qualys by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.