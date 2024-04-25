Raymond James Comments on Teck Resources Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:TCK)

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources (TSE:TCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.18 billion.

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.