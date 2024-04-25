Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,566,000 after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 556,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,003,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.