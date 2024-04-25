Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,658,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,997,000 after buying an additional 387,179 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $13,782,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 130.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 520,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,075,000 after buying an additional 294,344 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 85,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after buying an additional 79,636 shares in the last quarter.

FDVV stock opened at $44.41 on Thursday. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.09.

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

