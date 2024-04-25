Signaturefd LLC Acquires 782 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 21.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 269,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.65.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $258.13 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $268.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.83. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

